UNRWA sign US$1 million Contribution for COVID-19 Response in Gaza

East Jerusalem/PNN/

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) signed an agreement for a US$ 1 million contribution from KSrelief, in support of the Agency’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Gaza.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency, Adviser at the Royal Court, the General Supervisor of the Centre, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, and UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini. This funding will provide life-saving medical devices, equipment, and protective supplies to Palestine refugees in Gaza.

Speaking at the signing, Mr. Lazzarini said: “KSRelief is providing vital life-saving support that will enable UNRWA to procure medical equipment and supplies required to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and help save the lives of Palestine refugees in Gaza.”

UNRWA has a long-term relationship with KSrelief. KSRelief has been a strategic partner for the Agency, supporting its health services to Palestine refugees where we have ongoing health projects in Gaza and Lebanon that benefit millions of Palestinian refugees.

Years of socioeconomic decline, conflicts, and closure have contributed to the weakening of the health sector across Gaza, with irregular maintenance of the infrastructure and uneven access to new medical supplies and equipment. This contribution will boost the Agency’s efforts to prevent and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and help the vulnerable community of Palestine refugees in Gaza.

