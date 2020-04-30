IOF arrest wounded man among 11 Palestinians

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation forces arrested 11 civilians from the West Bank, including a wounded man from Jenin, since dawn today. Adnan Maali was arrested after the the soldiers shot him near the Israeli apartheid wall in Zita, Tulkarm district, northern West Bank.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society said that three citizens were arrested from the Fakharia suburb of Tulkarm.

Meanwhile, a citizen from Bethlehem and another citizen from the town of Barta’a, Jenin District, were arrested, in addition to a citizen from Jericho and another from Ramallah.

It is noteworthy that IOF arrested yesterday evening three youths from the Old City of Jerusalem, after they were severely beaten.