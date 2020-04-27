Israel gets American green light to annex West Bank lands

By: Madeeha Al-A’raj/ NBPRS/

The National Bureau for defending land and resisting settlements ( nbprs ) stated in its latest weekly report , that the main goal of forming the new Israeli Coalition Government between the Israeli Likud Party leader, PM Netanyahu, and leader of the Blue and White Party, Benny Gantz is to impose Israeli sovereignty on the Jordan Valley and settlements in the occupied West Bank, escalate aggression against the Palestinian people – abusing the world’s preoccupation with confronting the Covid-19 – and to prevent the Palestinians any possibility for self-determination in line with the US President Donald Trump’s plan to settle the Palestinian – Israeli conflict and the Palestinian Issue outside the framework of International Law, and International Legitimacy Resolutions, as of next July.

Within the context, the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo’s announced last week that the decision to annex lands in the occupied West Bank is an Israeli affair, which means giving a green light for Netanyahu-Gantz’s government to proceed with the imposition of Israeli sovereignty over lands in the West Bank, as soon as, the American – Israeli team finish mapping, which allows the Israeli Government to directly and unilaterally implement the Deal of the Century.

In international reactions, UNs’ coordinator for the Peace Process, Nikolai Meladinov warned that any possible annexation of Palestinian lands to Israel would be a devastating blow to the principle of a two-state solution. Meanwhile, Josep Borrell the High Representative of the European Union’s said in statement that any Israeli annexation to Palestinian land is serious violation of international law. The statement added that the European Union’s position on the status of the Palestinian occupied territories by Israel in 1967 remains unchanged. In line with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including resolutions 242 of 1967 and 338 of 1973, the European Union does not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank. The European Union reiterates that any annexation would constitute a serious violation of international law.

At the same time, majority of the Security Council’s members confirmed their rejection of these plans or the recognition of any unilateral changes that undermine the June 4th, 1967 borders. For its part, Russia expressed concern about the unilateral implementation plans of the so-called ‘deal of the century.’ The Irish Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign and Trade Affairs, Simon Koveni talked about the dangers of annexation of lands in the West Bank, saying, it is part of the occupied Palestinian territories, and that International Law prohibits the annexation of lands by force.

On the other hand, in the context of the policy of Judaization and the ongoing settlement plans, the Judicial Adviser to the Occupation Government, Avaihai Mandelblit, approved a decision to seize the lands of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, and use them in favor of settlement projects, under the pretext of development and expansion. In Salfit, settlers protected by Israeli soldiers began razing the lands of the citizens in the villages of Yasuf and Iskaka, east of Salfit, in the ​​Bab Al-Sirb area adjacent to the “Neve Nehemia” settlement that was established on the lands of the citizens south of Yasuf and east of Iskaka, on the pretext that it was adjacent to the settlement, while the settlers started to rebuild of 6 buildings in the outpost called “Kumi Uri” near the Yitzhar settlement, south of Nablus.

Furthermore, settler violence extended to the Hebron Governorate protected by Israeli soldiers, where they continued orgy attacks against the Palestinian citizens. They attacked farmers in Khirbet Al-Kharouba while they were harvesting their crops in the Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, and in Beit Umar, north of Hebron. The occupation also prevented farmers from working on their lands and reclaiming them in the Bouira area, which has an area of ​​about 25 dunums, and they warned to beat them should they come back to this area.