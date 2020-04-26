Children of the Negev exposed to stray dog attacks due to Israeli policies

By Najib Farraj- PNN/ Negev/

The tragic death of the baby Bushra Awad Abu Al Qimah, from the village of Bir Haddaj, as a result of stray dogs ransacked her body to death on Thursday evening, had opened the file of Israeli racist policies against the Arab population in the Negev, including a ban on construction and fortification of the homes of citizens in this village and the rest of the villages.

The girl is one year and nine months old. When she was in the yard of the house, stray dogs attacked her. Her mother went out to the screaming of the child. She found a dog ravishing her body and was taken to the hospital in a dangerous condition before she was announced dead in the evening.

Her father said that the real reason behind stray dogs and other wild animals such as foxes in the area is because the families are not allowed to fortify their homes, as they are prevented not only from developing their homes but also from construction of fences around the homes, as any building is demolished by the Israeli police, even the protective wires.

“Our homes became permissible for stray dogs and other wild animals. This is not the first time this happens, many children were exposed to attack by these dogs,” according to what the father said in a special statement.

Bir Hadaj village is a Bedouin village located in the south of the Negev desert, inhabited by Al-Azzameh clan. The village was not recognized by Israel and is not connected to the electricity network, and suffers from a policy of home demolitions. Al-Azazmeh lives in Bir Haddaj, and their number is estimated at about six thousand people.

The number of unrecognized Bedouin villages in the Negev amounts to 45 villages and is inhabited by approximately 75,000 thousand people. According to statistics, the area of ​​land held by these villages is more than 180,000 dunums and these villages lack the minimum infrastructure, electricity, telephone lines, sanitation, streets Health clinics, the great shortage of schools and drinking water, most of which live in distress and suffer tragically from unemployment and poverty. Despite this, their residents stand firm, cling to the land, and reject the authoritarian temptations and methods that besiege these villages economically and humanly, until they force their residents to move to forced settlement settlements.

According to the records of the British Mandate, 12,600,000 dunums of the Negev lands belong to the Bedouin Arabs in Mandatory and Ottoman Palestine. Today, the Bedouins struggle to retain ownership of 240,000 dunams of land they still own.

About 56% of the Bedouins live in 7 villages established by the government for them: Rahat, Hoora, Tal Al-Sabe, Laqiya, Shaqib Al-Salam, Kseifa and Ararat Al-Naqab. The recognized villages lack adequate infrastructure, provide poor housing, and receive insufficient government services Like other Arab villages. A recent report prepared by the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics on the socio-economic situation of 204 local authorities in “Israel” indicates that all the towns planned by the state in the Negev occupied the bottom of the socio-economic scale (Rahat – the first place, Ararat al-Naqab – the second place, Tal The seven – the third place, Kseifa – the fourth place, Shaqib Al Salam – the fifth place).

There are many children in unrecognized villages that are vulnerable to attack by stray dogs and wild animals, whose spread has increased in recent times in light of the conditions of confrontation of Corona, where the people depend on the number of people leaving the houses, so these creatures have proliferated and become more dangerous.

To continue read Palestine news and reports from PNN, support Palestine News Network click here