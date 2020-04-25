Borrell : any Israeli any annexation to Palestinian land is serious violation of international law

Brussels/PNN/

Josep Borrell the High Representative of the European Union’s said in statement that any Israeli any annexation to Palestinian land is serious violation of international law.

The statement added that the European Union’s position on the status of the Palestinian occupied territories by Israel in 1967 remains unchanged.

In line with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including resolutions 242 (1967) and 338 (1973), the European Union does not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank.

The European Union reiterates that any annexation would constitute a serious violation of international law.

The European Union will continue to closely monitor the situation and its broader implications, and will act accordingly.