Palestinians condemn Israeli annexation plans  & its American support 

Bethlehem/PNN/

Palestinian officials condemned the Israeli plans to annex the West Bank lands to Israel that were agreed between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the leader of the Blue and White Party as the basis of forming the news Israeli government.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that “No one should delude themselves that they can take advantage of the fact that the world is busy with the coronavirus crisis to violate our rights. We will not allow anyone to violate our rights.”

Abbas added that “We won’t sit with our hands crossed and do nothing if Israel declares annexation, and if that happens, we will consider the agreements forged between the Palestinians, Israel and the United States to be null and void.”

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, Abbas’ spokesperson, said in a statement that “The United States has no say in legitimizing an Israeli decision regarding the Palestinian territories, or oin deciding what happens to them. The Palestinians are the only ones to decide on the future of their territories.

“The president’s position that any unilateral Israeli decision regarding the Palestinian territories will have dangerous implications for the region’s security and stability is clear,” Rudeineh added.

Tayseer Khaled : US Secretary of State gives green light for Israel’s annexation policy

Tayseer Khaled , member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization ( PLO ), member of the Political Bureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, described the speech of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at his press conference, which was held yesterday at the headquarters of the US State Department, in which he explained that the decision to annex lands in the occupied West Bank ultimately returns to Israel , provocative, aggressive and illegall , and as a green light for the Netanyahu-Gantz government to move forward with the arrangements agreed upon between them regarding the start of imposing Israeli sovereignty over lands in the West Bank as soon as the American-Israeli crew finish drawing the maps, which allow the government of Israel to directly implement the deal of the century on the ground unilaterally with annexation measures for settlement , amid the world’s preoccupation with the war against Corona virus epidemic.

He added , that the speech of the American Secretary of State confirms beyond any doubt that the determination of the first of next July in the partnership agreement to form a new Israeli government between the Likud party and the remains of the blue-white party as a date to start the annexation and impose Israeli sovereignty on the targeted settlement areas did not come improvisational , but an agreed estimate in the American-Israeli staff to finish the maps before this date to facilitate implementing unilateral steps by Israel with American approval announced by Minister Pompeo in his public speaking mentioned in front of the media in defiance of international law, and international legitimacy related to the Palestinian issue, and the rights of the Palestinian people, for bullying policy and jungle laws, which have become, under US President Donald Trump, a major component of US foreign policy.

Tayseer Khaled called in light of these developments, for strengthening the role of the PLO institutions, especially the executive committee of the organization, and enabling it as a competent authority and daily political leadership for the Palestinian people and its only legal representative to start translating the decisions of the Palestinian National Council at its meeting held at the end of April of early May 2018 and decisions the Palestinian Central Council in its successive sessions in response to the expected Israeli annexation steps and imposing Israeli sovereignty , as legitimate proactive response at the appropriate time, which can only move stagnant water and push the Arab League , Organization of Islamic Cooperation and peace-loving countries , to move and prevent Israel from taking unilateral annexation steps, taking advantage of the world’s preoccupation with the war on the pandemic Corona.

Foreign Ministry: Pompeo’s remarks proves US complicity in Israeli settler-colonialism

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates today announced that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remarks on Israel’s move to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories reaffirm the extent of the US complicity in the expansionist Israeli settler-colonialism.

The ministry condemned Pompeo’s statements that it was Israel’s decision whether to annex parts of the occupied West Bank and the US will offer its views on this to the new Israeli government in private.

Pompeo’s remarks “reaffirm the extent of the extent of the United States’ complicity in the expansionist Israeli settler-colonialist project in the occupied Palestinian territories and participation in this rancid cooking –in reference to the Israeli annexation scheme- which completely contradicts international legitimacy and its decisions, and aggressively violates international law,” said the ministry.

The Ministry added that Pompeo’s statements are deemed “a furtherance of the US undermining of the pillars of the international system and disregard for international peace references, particularly the land for peace the two-state solution principles.”

“Despite Pompeo’s attempt to reduce the aggressiveness of his position when he indicated that the US will offer its views on this to Israel in private, this manipulation will not disguise the fact that the US is completely biased towards Israel, and the so-called deal of the Century is a proof of this,” it added.

The Ministry concluded that Pompeo’s remarks “fall within the scope of the US administration’s attempt to replace the peace and negotiations approach with the policy of blackmail and diktats, which should provoke the United Nations, the international community, and countries that claim keenness to achieve peace on the basis of a two-state solution.