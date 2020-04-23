Israeli settler opens fire near Palestinian checkpoint

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Local sources on Thursday morning reported that an Israeli settler opened fire with his revolver late last night near a Palestinian checkpoint erected to restrict movement due to the coronavirus, which was placed on the outskirts of Kisan village, about 20 kilometers east of Bethlehem.

A local source in Kisan village said that the moment the settler arrived at the checkpoint, he descended from the nearby road, got out of his car and started shooting in the air, aiming to intimidate the activists from the emergency committee standing to supervise the checkpoint.

According to eyewitnesses, the settler, after firing several bullets in the air, mounted his vehicle to return to the path of its direction in the winding street, without any injuries.