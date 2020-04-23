Israeli settler opens fire near an anti-corona Palestinian post in near Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM/PNN/Najeeb Farraj

An Israeli settler opened fire in the air today as he approached in his car a post Palestinian volunteers had set up in the south of the West Bank as part of efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus pandemic, according to local sources.

The settler fired several shots in the air as he passed near the post set up at the entrance to the village of Hossan, east of Bethlehem, in a step to intimidate the volunteers. No one was hurt.

Israeli soldiers and settlers often harass Palestinians fighting the spread of coronavirus in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem and force them to stop their work and leave the area.