IOF remove official PA signs in Kufur Aqab town

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) today stormed the village of Kaifur Aqab, north of occupied Jerusalem, and removed signs with the state of Palestine written on it.

Local pages in the area published a video of Israeli forces while they were in the process of removing signs for the Palestinian Authority and cutting them using an electric saw.

Sources in the town also reported that IOF began to writing fines for Palestinian citizens who were not wearing their masks, under the pretext of corona virus spread in the town.

Kufur Aqab is a Palestinian town located in Area C near Ramallah, northern West Bank.