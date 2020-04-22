Palestinian prisoner dies in Israeli jail

PNN/ Ramallah/

Palestinian prisoner, Nour Jaber Al-Barghouthi (23) this morning was announced dead in the Israeli Negev prison, on his fourth year of imprisonment out of an eight-year-sentence.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society confirmed that Al-Barghouthi, from the town of Aboud, Ramallah, fainted while in the bathroom of section (25) in the Negev prison, as the administration was late in transporting him for over half an hour after his fainting, They finally responded after shouthing and screaming by the cell prisoners.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club held the Occupation Prisons Administration fully responsible for the martyrdom of the prisoner Nour Jaber Al-Barghouthi, due to its failure and deliberate delay in saving his life, and its continued implementation of the policy of slow killing with a set of systematic tools.

The Palestinian Prisoner Club called for the need to be cautious about any information attempted by the Occupation Prisons Administration, and the need to extract information from official sources regarding the circumstances of the death of the prisoner, Nour Jaber Al-Barghouthi, who raises the number of martyrs of the captive movement to 223 martyrs since 1967 AD.

It is noteworthy that the Israeli occupation authorities are still holding five bodies of the martyrs prisoners, namely: Anis Dawla who was martyred in Ashkelon prison in 1980, Aziz Owaisat, who was martyred in 2018, Faris Baroud, and Nasar Taqatqa, and Bassam Al-Sayeh and three of them were martyred during the past year.