PNN/ Ramallah/

The Director General of Primary Care at the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Dr. Kamal Al-Shakhra, today announced 7 new cases of Coronavirus from Beit Anan, Kafr Aqab, Gaza Strip, and a nurse from the Balata refugee camp who works in a hospital in Jerusalem.

Al-Shakhra also announced that two patients faced setback in Bethlehem after their discharge 28 days ago from the hospital.

This raised the number of COVID-19 cases in Palestine to 449, 111 of them from Jerusalem.