Palestine, China share anti-coronavirus experience

Bethlehem/PNN/ Xinhua

In Palestine, 1 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, raising the total to 376, including two deaths and 62 recoveries.

Chinese doctors and medical experts held a video conference via the internet with Palestinian counterparts to share the Chinese experience in fighting the novel coronavirus.

Palestinian Minister of Health Mai al-Kaila said that the two sides discussed the ways to cope with the disease, including testing, patient treatment, operation of isolation and treatment centers, as well as the use of available medical equipment.

She underlined the importance of this meeting for the Palestinian side, based on the inspiring Chinese experience that has succeeded in taking the pandemic under control.

Guo Wei, director of the Office of the People’s Republic of China to the State of Palestine, applauded the efforts of the Palestinian Health Ministry in fighting the novel coronavirus.

He said that such meeting would be held again in the near future, due to its importance.

Iran says plasma therapy effective in reducing coronavirus deaths

Iran said Tuesday that the convalescent plasma therapy has been very effective in reducing the mortality rate of COVID-19 patients. Meanwhile, the total coronavirus cases in Turkey surpassed 65,000, though the authorities said the virus spread is under control.

Hassan Abolqasem, who leads the plasma therapy project for the novel coronavirus in Iran, said that Iran started the plasma therapy some 40 days ago and the result “was a 40-percent decline in the number of deaths.”

The Masih Daneshvari Hospital in Tehran said it was also considering the use of COVID-19 convalescent plasma, which may contain antibodies to the virus, to treat the newly infected patients.

Meanwhile, Iran reported 1,574 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 74,877, of whom 4,683 have died and 48,129 recovered since the country reported the first cases on Feb. 19.

Ali Seifpour Abolhassani, managing director of Iran’s Parsian Seismograph, said that his company is cooperating with a Turkish firm on developing the coronavirus test kits which have received international certificates.

The two companies are ready to produce 1 million kits per week to help speed up the detection of the patients infected with COVID-19, Abolhassani said.

Turkey’s COVID-19 cases surpass 65,000

In Turkey, the second hardest-hit country in the region, the tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 65,111 and the death toll climbed to 1,403, after 4,062 new cases and 107 more deaths were confirmed on Tuesday.

“The speed of the coronavirus spread is under control,” Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, adding that Turkey expects the peak of the outbreak to appear in one or two weeks.

Turkey’s national flag carrier Turkish Airlines on Tuesday announced the extension of its suspension of all international flights until May 20 over COVID-19 concerns.

In Israel, an eight-day-old baby was diagnosed with COVID-19, becoming the youngest coronavirus patient in the country so far, the Wolfson Medical Center said. The baby was in mild condition and under close professional supervision.

The baby was among the 460 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday in Israel, where the total number of infections climbed to 12,046.

Seven patients died from the virus, raising the death toll in Israel to 123, while the total number of recoveries rose to 2,195 after 340 more patients were cured.

In Saudi Arabia, 435 new cases and eight deaths were reported, raising the total COVID-19 cases to 5,369 and the death toll to 73, said Mohammed Al-abdulaali, the Health Ministry’s spokesperson.

Qatar’s Health Ministry announced 197 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 39 recoveries, bringing the total cases of infections to 3,428, of whom 373 have recovered.

In Egypt, the Health Ministry announced 160 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths, raising the total cases in the country to 2,350, including 178 deaths. This was the biggest single-day rise in the new cases in Egypt since the first case was reported in mid-February.

The Egyptian health ministry launched a mobile application to raise the public’s awareness of the risks of COVID-19, through providing authentic information on the viral respiratory disease.

Morocco reported 125 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 1,888, including 217 recoveries and 126 deaths.

Algeria reported 87 new COVID-19 infections and 12 more deaths, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 2,070 and the death toll to 326.

In Oman, the Ministry of Health announced 86 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 813.

Kuwait reported the third death from COVID-19 and 55 new cases, bringing the country’s confirmed infections to 1,355.

Iraq reported 22 new cases of coronavirus infection, bringing the total infections to 1,400, including 766 recoveries and 78 fatalities.