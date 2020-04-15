Grand Mufti of Jerusalem: Mosques will remain closed during Ramadan

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian Territories, His Eminence Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, announced that all mosques will remain closed during the emergency period, including the month of Ramadan.

In compliance with the procedures followed, he also announced that the Friday prayers will remain suspended in order to preserve the lives of the people and protect them from the spread of the Corona virus.

The Mufti Muhammad Hussein, in an interview with the official Voice of Palestine Radio, this morning said that because of the prevailing conditions in Palestine, the role of the Fatwa will not invite the masses to explore the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan this year in order to prevent gathering and gathering.

The Palestinian astronomers will announce the confirmation of seeing the crescent and begin fasting with a statement broadcast on the Palestinian Radio and Television and other unofficial media as well.