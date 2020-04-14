Israeli settlers assault citizens and burn vehicles in the Jordan valley

PNN/ Jordan Valley/

Masked members of the terrorist group, Al-Tilal Youth on Tuesday dawn attacked a group of Palestinians, and burned two vehicles in the Jordan Valley, threw stones at the Palestinians and sprayed tear gas on them.

The Israeli occupation army had subjected about 20 members of the terrorist organization “Youth of the Hills” to the house quarantine in a facility belonging to it near the location of the attack, because of the possibility of being infected with the “Corona” virus, and during the period provided them with beds, food, a generator and additional equipment.

Members of the organization tried to escape from an army bus belonging to the occupation army, which was carrying them to the “Sahronim” facility in the Negev, but the Israeli police arrested them later.

It is noteworthy that the settler attacks are carried out with the cover and support of the occupation army and government, and in recent years resulted in the martyrdom and injury of a number of our people in organized operations, behind which is known as the “Youth of the Hills” organization and the “Paying precious” terrorist movement.

Among the most prominent crimes of the settlers against our people was the burning of the house of the Dawabshe family in the village of Douma, which led to the death of Saad Dawabshe and his wife Reham and their child Ali, the kidnapping and burning of the Jerusalemite child Muhammad Abu Khudair, and the martyrdom of Aisha al-Rabi.

The perpetrators of these crimes, who are known to the occupation army and its police, have been granted exemptions and innocence certificates from the trial.