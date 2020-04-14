Hanania : Palestinians in the United States continue to work for their people & cause

Bethlehem / PNN /

Dr. Hanna Hanania; Member of the Palestinian Council in the United States of America said that the council worked to support the Palestinian Community living in the United States on more than one level in this bad situation which resulting from the spread of the Coronavirus Pandemic there.

Hanania detected during the interview with Palestine News Network (PNN) Editor in Chief Monjed Jadou, about the continued efforts of the Palestinian Council at the USA with a cooperation of various Palestinian institutions and US institutions to release the amount of $75 M. Which approved to support the sector of health and Palestinians’ hospitals by the Congress then it has been suspended by Trump Administration as one of its steps against the Palestinian people during the past years.

Hanania also pointed out about a work which‘s in process to monitor and assist members of the Palestinian community through Palestinian service offices that collect and communicate with members of the community. Palestinians’ students who study in the country, are asked to send a message to communicate with the services that work and target with the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to bring them back.

He explained that the Palestinian Council intensified efforts and contacts to release this amount, as it was approved by the Congress. There are some members of the Congress who’re working with them to insist the Foreign Ministry to transfer the amount.

He said that the Palestinians in the United States are two types. The first is Americans who hold American citizenship and communicate with American institutions. The second one, they are the Palestinians who’re studying or visit their relatives in the states which are the ones that Palestinian service offices work to count them, as there is difficulty working with no Palestinian-American diplomatic relations and the presence of an embassy.

However, the service offices are working thanks to their efforts of those in charge of them and explaining that there are committees in several states working to limit and collect those present.

Hanania also revealed that there were no injuries among the students and visitors but there were injuries and deaths from expatriate community members, as the number of deaths so far reached 22 deaths.

The interview also discussed many topics, the most important of which’s the continuation of the popular efforts of the people of the community to support the Palestinian people and the work has been done to collect medical assistance and work is being sent to Palestine as soon as possible through programs and cooperation of various institutions in order to support the Palestinian people in the homeland and confirmed that work is underway to support them.

Hanania also expressed about the Palestinian community’s and his pride in the level of services and Palestinian health efforts that were valued by the World Health Organization and sent a message of support to the Palestinian government and leadership. Also sent a message of support to the Palestinian people and called them to continue the preventive measures that were taken.

Hanania also announced that the Palestinian community in the United States launched a campaign to support the prisoners who started exposing the occupation practices against the young prisoners and expanded to include all prisoners.

This campaign is implemented in cooperation with American Human Rights Institutions and Palestinian Institutions, aims to expose the occupation violations of Palestinian human rights on the occasion of the prisoner’s day which confirms that work Will continue for the Palestinian even in the most difficult circumstances that the community will experience as a result of the Coronavirus.

