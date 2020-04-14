10 new cases of COVID-19 in Palestine

PNN/ Ramallah/

Government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem said this morning that there are 10 new cases of coronavirus in Palestine, raising the total number to 284, in addition to 36 cases in occupied Jerusalem.

Melhem added, during the daily morning briefing about the updates of “Corona” virus in Palestine, that the majority of new infections were recorded among the returning workers from the lands of the 48, who were contacts with their families and friends, calling on all people to stay home to preserve their and their families’ lives.

In turn, the Director General of Primary Health Care in the Ministry of Health, Kamal Al-Shakhra, explained that the 10 new cases were recorded in: Al-Eizariya (5 cases), 3 cases in the village of Rafat northwest of Jerusalem, one in Jenin, and one in Hebron.