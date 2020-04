PNN/ Ramallah/

Government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem announced today that a new infection with the Corona virus was recorded for a thirty-year-old man from Rafat village, northwest of Jerusalem, raising the number of cases to 272, in addition to 36 unconfirmed cases in occupied Jerusalem.

Melhem explained, in the daily morning briefing about the latest developments in the Coronavirus in Palestine, that the young man was working in the settlement of “Atarot” in occupied Jerusalem.