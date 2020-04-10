UK SUPPORTS PALESTINIAN EFFORT TO COMBAT CORONAVIRUS

Jerusalem/PNN/

As part of efforts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak around the world, the UK today announced two support packages to purchase medical supplies for health systems in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The contribution, worth $1m, is being used to purchase essential medical supplies for the treatment of critical care patients. It is also supplying material to increase Palestinian COVID-19 laboratory testing capacity. The procurement was by UNICEF and the WHO.

Speaking in Jerusalem HM Consul General, Philip Hall said: “Today’s announcement underlines the UK’s commitment to standing with the Palestinian people at this challenging time.

“This contribution will support the Palestinian Authority and the UN’s strong response to the crisis. The new equipment will help keep doctors, nurses and other frontline workers safe as they work to save lives.”

Last month, the UK announced the allocation of $100,000 to support the WHO to accelerate its initial response to coronavirus on the OPTs to ensure early detection and case management of suspected COVID-19 cases.

It is also worth mentioning that the UK Government has now pledged $670m of UK aid to fight the global spread of the virus, including through research and development of vaccines, treatments, and tests; supporting health systems in developing countries; and helping lessen the economic impact on the poorest nations.