Six new COVID-19 cases raise total number to 260

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Director General of Primary Care at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Kamal Al-Shakhra in the daily briefing this morning announced the registration of 6 new cases of Coronavirus, raising the total to 260.

Al-Shakhra said that random samples were taken from several villages in the West Bank, especially after a number of them were declared endemic areas.

Al-Shakhra added that the youngest patient was a one-year-old baby.

He stressed the necessity to adhere to the home, and not to go out except in cases of extreme necessity, because contact is the cause of the widespread disease, especially with the return of workers to their villages and cities.