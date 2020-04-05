Israel fighting Palestinian efforts to prevent Corona virus spread in Jerusalem & West Bank  

Bethlehem/PNN/

In violation of international and humanitarian law, Israel is now impeding Palestinian efforts to fight the Corona virus In the West Bank and Jerusalem by arresting Palestinian officials in Jerusalem and restricting the freedom of movement of the Palestinian police and municipalities in area C.

This morning, IOF stormed the home Jerusalem Governor, Adnan Ghaith and arrested him in the town of Silwan, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Palestinian government spokesman, Ibrahim Melhem said in his daily briefing today that the arrest of of Jerusalem Governor Adnan Ghaith this morning aims to strike the Palestinian national effort to confront the Corona virus in Jerusalem.

IOF force Palestinian Minister to wear a dirty mask

This statement from Palestinian government spokesman comes a day after a statement for Palestinian Minister of Health , Dr. Mai Alkaila on Saturday denouncing the Israeli occupation authorities and the Israeli Prison Authority forcing the Minister of Jerusalem Affairs, Fadi Al-Hidmi, to wear a blood-contaminated mask while arresting him from his home on Friday, in addition to assaulting and beating him.

Dr. Al-Kaila described this as a heinous violation of human rights, especially that Hidmi was exposed to the risk of deliberate infection and disease due to being forced to wear a contaminated mask, which violates all international and humanitarian laws, conventions and norms.

In addition, Dr. Al-Kaila held the Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for the lives of prisoners in Israeli prisons, especially with the outbreak of the Coronavirus and the failure to provide them with the necessary medical materials and supplies for prevention and sterilization, calling for the immediate release of all prisoners.

She called on the international community, the World Health Organization and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) are urgently involved in stopping these practices that would help spread the various diseases among the prisoners, especially the Coronavirus.

Several days ago, Bethlehem Governorate governor Kamel Hamid, described the Israeli occupation army storming Deheisheh refugee camp and arresting of three young men after sabotaging Palestinian security and health barriers at the entrance to the city as a despicable violation.

Hmaid also criticized the decision of the Israeli occupation forces to prevent the people of Al-Walajah west of Bethlehem, placing a health barrier to check those entering the village, and said that Israel was impeding Palestinian efforts to fight Corona.