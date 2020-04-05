226 Coronavirus cases in Palestine

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Director General of Health Care at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Kamal Al-Shakhra, today announced 9 new coronavirus cases in the West Bank, raising the total number of cases to 226.

One of the patients, who tested positive of COVID-19, had confused nurses and doctors for his hospitalization with symptoms of Corona, where he denied contact with a patient who was found to have had contact with one of 48 workers.

The patient is from Tulkarm and had been suffering from several symptoms for 10 days.

On Saturday, 23 cases were recorded in different West Bank cities, most of them workers or contacts.