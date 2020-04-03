Plasma from patients cured to treat Covid-19 patients: clinical trial begins Monday

Bethlehem/PNN/ INFO FRANCE INTER – by Danielle Messager published on April 3, 2020

Taking antibodies from people cured of the coronavirus to inject them into patients, this is the principle of a new clinical trial which begins next Monday, with the hope of being able to quickly block the virus before it does too much damage.

“COVID plasma”: this is the name of this clinical study which is based on the principle of using convalescent plasma. This means that it consists of looking for the antibodies they have developed against Sars-CoV-2 in the plasma of people recovered from the coronavirus. Then reinject these antibodies into patients, in the hope of helping their body to fight the virus, to block it to avoid complications. A total of sixty patients are included in this trial conducted in Paris and supported by the French Blood Establishment, according to information from France Inter.

The patients concerned are in the early stage of the disease. They are not necessarily hospitalized but were chosen based on their fragility. They will receive two injections, two days in a row.

Coronavirus: new therapeutic trial after a trial deemed convincing in China

Results from two to three weeks

The recovered people who will be able to donate their plasma come from the most affected regions, that is to say Grand Est, Île-de-France, and Bourgogne-Franche-Comté. You must have been cured for at least two weeks to have a sufficient quantity of usable antibodies: neutralizing antibodies, those which are sought in the case of this test.

The first results could be known very quickly, within two to three weeks only. If they were positive, it would be necessary to be able to collect a lot of convalescent plasma from the healed people: the French Blood Establishment is preparing for it.