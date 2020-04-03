EU condemns Israel’s detention of PA minister Fadi Hidmi

Jerusalem /PNN/

The Europian Union Representative Office in Jerusalem today condemned the Israeli occupation forces’ arrest of the Palestinian Authority’s Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Fadi al-Hidmi.

“The arrest and subsequent release today of the Minister of Jerusalem Affairs of the Palestinian Authority, Fadi al Hidmi is worrying,” said the EU in a statement.

“This was his fourth arrest since he took office in April 2019 in addition to several interrogations. It is important to work together in this crucial time to face COVID-19 while continuing our efforts to fulfill the aspirations of both parties and to find a way through negotiations to resolve the status of Jerusalem as the future capital of both states.”