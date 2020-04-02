WHO health report on Palestine

On 31 March 2020, the Ministry of Health (MoH) confirmed 1 new COVID-19 case in the West Bank and 3 in Gaza, on 1 April an additional 15 new cases were confirmed in the West Bank, the most cases confirmed in a single day since the beginning of the outbreak

The WHO report said that the total number of cases in all oPt is 134, including 122 cases in West Bank and 12 in Gaza. To-date, the MoH has reported a total of 18 cases have recovered and one person had died

The report most cases do not present clinical symptoms and non e are critical. All new cases are under medical observation at designated health facilities. Contact tracing was initiated for all case

In the West Bank, the MoH has made taken further measures to strengthen its response including designating 10 health facilities with capacity for 300 beds, including 50 intensive care beds and three further hospitals have been designated for extra capacity if needed. Additional discussions are ongoing to secure beds at three private hospitals

In the Gaza Strip, the local health authorities have expanded the laboratory testing to include hundreds of samples from those placed in quarantine and contacts of COVID-19 patients in quarantine centers since the beginning of March 2020

More than 1804 people are in one of 27 designated quarantine facilities including at Rafah crossing quarantine centre or at health facilities, schools or hotels designated as quarantine facilities. The quarantine period will be extended from two to three weeks (21 days). Those coming from crossings at Rafah or Erez have been quarantined since March 15. Home quarantine ended 26 March for those who entered Gaza 14 days prior

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator has released US$ 1 million from the humanitarian pooled fund to address immediate priority needs and WHO and partners are working with the donor community to mobilize further resources to support the government’s efforts and to address identified priority COVID-19 response actions to support containment and to address immediate health system gaps

An amount of US $500,000 of UK AID has been re-allocated to directly support the COVID-19 response

WHO urges the public to obtain the latest information on COVID-19 from key sources such as MoH (dashboard) and WHO (see Twitter, Facebook and oPt website), and follow and promote the recommended basic preventive and protective measures.