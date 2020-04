PNN/ Jenin/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Wednesday demolished two homes under construction in the village of Rummaneh, south of Jenin, northern West Bank.

WAFA news agency reported that large forces of the Israeli army stormed the village and started to demolish the houses, which are under construction and are located near the apartheid wall.

WAFA added that these were two out of four houses that were notified with the demolition orders, under the pretext of building without a permit.