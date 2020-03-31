IOF raid emergency committees in Hizma, assault workers

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Monday evening stormed the headquarters of the emergency committees in the town of Hizma, north of occupied Jerusalem and assaulted the emergency workers.

Local sources said that IOF rampaged the headquarters of the emergency committees before they assaulted and insulted the volunteers working at Palestinian checkpoints to prevent the movement of citizens to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The People’s National Congress of Jerusalem and the activities of the town of Hazma condemned these arbitrary attacks, which express the extent of hatred and racism of the occupation.