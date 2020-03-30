115 COVID-19 cases in Palestine

PNN/ Ramallah/

Government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem said, in a statement issued early Monday, that 7 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 has emerged in the town of Qatana, northeast of occupied Jerusalem.

This brings the total number of cases since the outbreak of the disease in Palestine to 115.

In addition, 12 Palestinians in Jerusalem were also infected with the virus and are currently quaratined in Israeli hospitals. The Palestinian Ministry of Health was unable to obtain official reports on their health status.