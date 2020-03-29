Shtayyeh: PA to employ 51 doctors, pay full salaries this month

PNN/ Ramallah/

Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh in a press conference today announced two new cases of Coronavirus in Qatanna village near Jerusalem, and Hebron, bringing the total number of cases to 106.

In addition, 12 Palestinians in Jerusalem were infected, and are being treated in Israeli hospitals.

Shtayyeh said that the Palestinian Authority will employ 51 new doctors, including specialists, general practitioners, nurses and assistants in various medical fields.

He added that the PA revenues will decrease to more than 50%, and so the PA will work with an emergency budget. However, workers will get their full salaries this month. Each category of workers will receive the salaries over the span of seven days according to category, in order to prevent gatherings in banks.

35,000 workers in Israel to return home in 2 weeks

On another hand, Shtayyeh called on Palestinian laborers in Israel not to go to settlements, especially that over 35,000 workers who stay overnight in Israel will return to their homes within two weeks.

Shtayyeh also called on the workers to quarantine themselves away from their families and loved ones in order to not infect them, in case they had the virus, while also condemning Israeli treatment of Palestinian workers.