IOF demolish clinic for combat of Coronavirus in Palestinian village

PNN/ Jericho/

Officials from the Israeli Civil Administration went to the village with a military escort, bulldozer and two trucks equipped with cranes on Thursday morning to demolish community clinic and emergency housing, according to Israeli human rights monitor Btselem.

Israeli authorities on Thursday demolished a community clinic in Khirbet Ibziq village in the Jordan Valley, which was designated to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

According to the group, the officials seized poles and sheeting designated to form eight tents, two for a field clinic, two for a mosque, and four for emergency housing for people evacuated from their homes.

A power generator, as well as supplies of sand, cement and cinder blocks to be used for the floor of the tents were also confiscated.

Btselem said the villagers were building a first-aid community initiative to deal with the Covid-19 crisis which has paralysed large parts of the southern West Bank. There are 91 confirmed cases so far in the Palestinian terrotories, with one death reported on Wednesday.