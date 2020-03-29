7 new COVID-19 cases raise number to 104 in Palestine

PNN/ Ramallah/

Government spokesperson Ibrahim Melhem announced today 7 new Coronavirus cases in villages northwest of Jerusalem, raising the number of cases in Palestine to 104.

Five of the cases were of the same family, including a twelve-year-old girl, three women between the ages of 30 and 50 and a man aged 30, and another aged 50.

In a press statement on Sunday early morning, Melhem said that the cause of all injuries were family visits.

According to the WHO report on the Occupied Palestinian Terrirtories, most cases do not present clinical symptoms and none are critical and all new cases are under medical observation at designated health facilities. Contact tracing was initiated for all cases

WHO report said that in Gaza, those coming from crossings at Rafah or Erez have been quarantined since March 15 and people are in quarantine either at Rafah border quarantine or at health facilities, schools or hotels designated as quarantine facilities. Home quarantine ended 26 March for those who entered Gaza 14 days prior

On 26 March 2020, the Palestinian Authority released the National COVID-19 Response Plan that outlined the strategic measures from a number of key sectors, including health, economy and social protection to contain the outbreak. The amount of $120 million planned by the PA for a period of 90 days is needed to support the proposed measures

On 27 March 2020, the humanitarian clusters under the leadership of Humanitarian Coordinator and with support from WHO have released an updated inter-agency multi-sectoral COVID-19 response plan totaling $34 million for a period of 90 days. The plan aligns the collective efforts of the UN and its partners to support the Palestinian Authority’s lead National Response Plan to manage the impact of COVID-19 as well as with the global UN appeal issued by the UN Secretary General on 25 March 2020

According to the report as well, the health response part of the oPt inter-agency plan asks for $19.5 million to support immediate priority COVID-19 response actions developed by partners to support containment and to address immediate health system gaps in laboratory testing, case management and infection prevention and control, while the UN Humanitarian Coordinator has released 1 Million USD from the humanitarian pooled fund to address immediate priority needs and WHO and partners are working with the donor community to mobilize further resources to support the government’s efforts and to address identified priority COVID-19 response actions to support containment and to address immediate health system gaps