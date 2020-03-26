Palestine records first death related to COVID-19 

PNN/ Ramallah/

Government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem in the daily briefing yesterday announced the first death in Palestine due to the Coronavirus.

The number of Palestinians infected with the virus increased to 86, 9 of them who had returned to the Gaza Strip.

The woman, from Biddu village near Ramallah, was aged 64 years and was diagnosed on the same day she passed away. After her death, it was found that her son who works as a laborer in Israel, her daughter and their uncle had the virus. Ten more cases emerged from the village.

Melhem called on the workers to return to their homes with urgent quarantine for 14 days, so that they do not transmit infection to their children and their people.

Melhem explained that the sixty lady was suffering from a healthy relapse this morning, and took samples for her before we confirmed her infection, but her health condition was poor and she died after that, and the infection was transmitted to her daughter and husband.