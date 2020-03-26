20 health-workers quarantined in Ramallah Medical Complex

PNN/ Ramallah/

Palestinian government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem in the daily briefing on Thursday said that Prime Minister Dr. Muhammad Shtayyeh will move to take tougher measures to halt the Coronavirus outbreak.

Melhem said in the morning brief in light of the emergency in Palestine due to the registration of infections with the Corona virus, that his winter will increase the procedures and restrict movement further, in light of the registration of new cases with the Corona virus, the increase in the number of infections in the West Bank and Gaza Strip to 86 cases, and one death .

Melhem added that about 20 medical personnel and health-workers in the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah who had mixed the woman from Biddu village at the hospital are now under quarantine.

“Frankly, we are at a critical stage. We are trying to control the foreign arrivals, and new instructions will be issued by the Prime Minister to tighten procedures, especially for our workers,” he added.

Melhem also announced that there are “not enough protective suits for the doctors and this is a gap that we are trying to solve.”