PCBS to carry out statistical message during the emergency

PNN/ Ramallah/

Dr. Ola Awad, President of the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS), stated that PCBS will continue working remotely, due to the prevailing epidemic of Coronavirus that the State of Palestine is witnessing, in order to continue carrying out its mission and statistical message, especially at this stage that requires securing necessary statistical figures and information for the Palestinian government and planners, which cover all aspects of life, in addition to the economic reality that we are experiencing in this difficult stage, in particular.

Dr. Awad added that despite the conditions we are going through, PCBS is committed to its Statistical Calendar for the year 2020, where PCBS will publish the statistical outputs on time as planned, without any delay, and disseminate them on PCBS website and social media channels, noting that work will be continued remotely in collecting statistical data from the field in all aspects of life, through utilizing new technology tools and means of communication that have been adopted globally for data collection in difficult circumstances.

President of PCBS also noted that the statistical data and information on PCBS website and social media channels will be updated without any delay to be the main source for obtaining statistical data and information on various fields, at the following addresses: Website: http://pcbs.gov.ps<http://pcbs.gov.ps/>, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PCBSPalestine, in addition to the fact that PCBS is ready to provide any data and answer any inquiries, where data users can approach PCBS through Toll Free (1800 300 300), Telephone No. (02 2982700) or calling our colleague, Mr. Loay Shehadeh, Under-secretary for Planning, Development and International Relations Affairs, on Mobile No. (0599230118).

Dr. Awad, highlighted that PCBS has formed an emergency team, since the beginning of Coronavirus epidemic, to ensure following upon the statistical work in terms of the technical, administrative and technological aspects, by monitoring matters and setting plans and programs that will help PCBS to continue its work remotely through utilizing new technology tools, as well as assigning home tasks to be carried out by most of PCBS staff.

Dr. Awad also added that PCBS prepared a number of statistical estimations that have to do with the current crisis and economic losses by sectors, where they were submitted to H.E. the Prime Minister, in order to help in drawing a clear picture of the economic and social reality in Palestine as a result of this crisis, and the expected scenarios for the next stage, noting that those who wish to receive the said estimations can contact us in this regard.

Dr. Awad, expressed her appreciation for the wise decrees issued by H.E. President Mahmoud Abbas “Abu Mazen”, President of the State of Palestine, and H.E. Dr. Mohammad Shtayyeh, Prime Minister, that were taken to address the conditions in the State of Palestine. Dr. Awad also wished the Palestinian people and the world health and safety from this global epidemic as well as getting out of this crisis as soon as possible.