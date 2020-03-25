Palestine Ministry of Economy halts import of Tnuva products

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Ministry of National Economy announced on Wednesday, the cessation of the supply of the products of the “Tnuva” Israeli company to the Palestinian market, after one of the Palestinian workers was infected with the Corona virus (Covid-19), while 15 other workers were put in quarantine.

The ministry indicated in a statement that its crews are working to withdraw dairy products from the doubtful production line of “Alon Hatbour” plant, in order to preserve the health and safety of the consumer, calling at the same time citizens to be satisfied with consuming national products.

The ministry pointed out that the supplier of “Tnuva” products to the Palestinian market, stopped supplying new quantities from the mentioned factory for a period of 5 days, according to the sanitary measures in force.