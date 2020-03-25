International and Local Experts Join Digitized Palestine Digital Activism Forum

Bethlehem/PNN/

In response to local and international recommendations to minimize gatherings and travel, 7amleh has digitized the Palestine Digital Activism Forum, an annual conference that usually draws nearly 1000 people every year. From March 24 – 26th, 7amleh – The Arab Center for the Advancement of Social Media will be broadcasting a series of panels in Arabic about Palestinian digital rights issues on television and social media. Panels will be recorded and selected panels will be translated to English.

The Palestine Digital Activism Forum is an annual event that brings together activists, journalists, members of civil society, policymakers, officials, and social media companies for multi-stakeholder dialogue, knowledge sharing, and skill-building. This year dozens of local and international experts will participate in online panels, lectures, roundtables, and trainings to engage people on issues related to Palestinian digital rights and activism.

The first week of the Palestine Digital Activism Form will be broadcast March 24 – March 26. They include local speakers from media, tech companies, civil society, government, and academia.

Shot from Wattan TV’s studio in Ramallah, the first day will be broadcast on March 24th and is focused on “Fighting Fake News in the Time of Corona,” “Violations of Palestinian Digital Rights” and the “Palestinian Digital Economy.” Local and international experts include representatives from Facebook, SADA Social, Birzeit University, International Labor Organization, Amnesty International and Al-Haq.

The second set of panels will be broadcast on March 25th at Musawa studios in Haifa and Palm studio in Gaza. They will focus on “How to Stay Connected in times of Siege,” “Digital Rights Challenges in Gaza” and include experts from Al-Mezan Center, Social Media Club, Center for Women’s Legal Research and Consulting Protection, Ditor Digital Solutions and Nebras Media and Information Technology Company. In Haifa a panel about, “Israeli Strategies and Tactics Used to Restrict Palestinian Digital Rights” will be broadcast and includes experts from 7amleh, Adalah and Skuy.

Three virtual lectures will take place on March 26th. Topics will include “Digital Security for Human Rights Defenders,” “Media Literacy and Fake News” and “Digital Advocacy Tools – Ambassador of Palestine Platform.” Trainers are Mohammed Al Maskati, Mohammad Al-Shaikh and Rawan Al-Damen.