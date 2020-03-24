Video: IOF throw Palestinian worker at the roadside over Corona virus

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem said in his daily briefing on Tuesday morning that the sample of the worker who was thrown by the occupation at the side of the road showed that he was not infected with corona-virus.

Yesterday, the Israeli occupation forces threw a worker at the “Beit Sira” checkpoint near the city of Nablus, over suspicion of him being infected with the novel Corona virus.

Locals filmed the man and called the medical crews who rushed to save the worker, who was left at the road, unable to move, for around three hours with high temperature.

He was rushed to the National Hospital of Nablus and his COVID-19 test was negative.

Consequently, Melhem warned the Palestinian workers from going to the occupation workshops, where they are subjected to inhuman treatment and living conditions.

In the press conference as well, Melhem also announced that a woman was infected with Corona virus while returning to Ramallah from the United States, bringing the number of infected people to 60, including 16 recovered cases.

Melhem also confirmed that the samples taken for a citizen from Kufur Aqab and those in contact with an infected man have not yet emerged.

He added that the health condition of the patients in Bethlehem is stable and all of them are under health supervision.