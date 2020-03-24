PA receives $25mln tax revenues withheld by Israel 

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Authority on Monday received 25 million U.S. dollars of the tax revenues withheld by Israel, a senior Palestinian official said.

Ibrahim Melhem, spokesman of the Palestinian government, told reporters in Ramallah that the 25 million U.S. dollars are part of 300 million dollars of tax revenues that Israel has been holding for months.

He said that the sum was transferred to the Palestinian treasury on Monday to help the Palestinian government to combat the spread of the COVID-19 in the West Bank.