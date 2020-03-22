WHO delegation arrives in Gaza Strip 

PNN/ Gaza/

A delegation from the World Health Organization arrived in the Gaza Strip on Sunday morning, after announcing that two people were infected with the Corona virus.

The Hebrew newspaper “Yediot Aharonot” said that a delegation from the WHO arrived in the Gaza Strip, through the Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing.

The newspaper pointed out that the organization delivered hundreds of Coronavirus kits in recent weeks to Gaza, and it is also possible today to introduce additional quantities of them.