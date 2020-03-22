The Palestinian Museum launches ‘Museum from Home’ with coronavirus outbreak 

PNN/ Ramallah/

With the spread of the novel Covid-19 virus pandemic, the Palestinian Museum announced that it has launched a Museum from Home to provide cultural and educational content for all ages.

In a statement, the Director General of the Palestinian Museum, Adila Laïdi-Hanieh, Ph.D, said that “As Palestinians, we have known invasions, sieges and curfews and have had unique experiences with popular education. We overcame those trials with resolve, and today we do the same: persevere.”

The website provides a virtual tour of Jerusalem Lives exhibition, and has activated its social media platforms to share cultural bits of Palestine online.