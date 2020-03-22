Six new coronavirus cases in Palestine 

PNN/ Ramallah/

Spokesman for the Palestinian government has just announced six new Coronavirus cases, including 4 in the West Bank, and 2 in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of cases in Palestine to 59, 17 of whom have recovered in Bethlehem.

Melhem said in the daily press conference held today that 4 new cases were in Ramallah and Qalandia of contacts, and 2 in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number to 59, including 17 cases that were cured.

He said that the two cases in the Gaza Strip are those returning from Pakistan, aged (40 years) and (50 years), stressing that they were under health supervision.

As for the injuries that were recorded in Ramallah, including two cases of contact with the girl who was announced yesterday in Shuqba, west of Ramallah, the sister of the injured woman, who is 20, and the daughter of the infected woman, who is 8 years old, stressing the necessity of avoiding mixing with those coming from travel.

Melhem added that the Prime Minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh will announce the new measures in a press conference at 1:30 PM, following the cabinet meeting.