Palestine PM bans movement between and inside of cities

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Prime Minister, Dr. Muhammad Shtayyeh in a press conference today announced a ban on movement between and inside of Palestinian cities for two weeks as of 10:00 PM as part of the precautionary measures to prevent the outbreak of the Corona virus.

Shtayyeh said that according to procedures under the direction of President Mahmoud Abbas, it is forbidden to move between governorates, while people in the villages, camps and surrounding areas are not allowed to reach the city centers.

The ban, which will extend for two more weeks, comes with the exception of health facilities, pharmacies, bakeries, and grocery stores.

Shtayyeh’s decision came after he chaired a meeting of the National Emergency Committee to confront the emerging “Corona” virus, which was held on Sunday morning.