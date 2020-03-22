945 coronavirus cases in Israel

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Israeli Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that the number of Corona virus infections has risen to 945, indicating that 20 cases are in a very serious condition.

On the level of the spread of the virus in the world, the number of cases around the world rose to about 310,000 people this morning, while the number of deaths around the world reached more than 13,000 people, with 95,000 recoveries around the world.

The death rate reached 4.2%, up by more than 1% in just 3 weeks

China, the first outbreak, recorded only 46 cases and 6 deaths.

In Italy, the number of infected cases increased to over 53, 000 cases, and 4,825 deaths, followed by the US with an alarming num,ber of 27,000 cases and 350 deaths,

Meanwhile, Spain recorded 25,496 cases, while Germany recorded 22,364, and Iran 20,610.

The virus has spread to 188 countries and regions around the world, with no cases recorded in a small number of countries and regions