PPS: Four prisoners infected with coronavirus in Megiddo prison

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) today confirmed that four prisoners were infected with the coronavirus in Megiddo prison in sections (5), (6) and (10), which they caught from a prisoner who caught it from an Israeli investigator in “Petah Tikva” investigation center .

The Society explained that the prison administration had officially informed the prisoners in the prison, and there was a state of alert taking place inside the prison.

The society affirmed that the prisoners are facing today the risk of infection from the jailers and investigators, who pose a danger to their fate before the spread of the virus, and renewed its call to all the competent human rights bodies to intervene to protect the Palestinian prisoners from infection with the virus, and as a minimum provide sterilization materials, and the necessary preventive measures imposed by the organization Global health, and we had previously warned of infection transmission to prisons because of the indifference shown by the prison administration.

According to Addameer association for prisoner support, there are currently about 5,000 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.