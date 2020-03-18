Three new coronavirus cases in Bethlehem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem announced, tonight, that three new cases of the novel Coronavirus have been recorded for contacts in the Bethlehem Governorate of thetown of Beit Sahour, bringing the number in Palestine to 44.

Melhem said in a press release, that the new cases are of two women and a man who were under supervision in the home quarantine, as the results of the tests showed new samples taken from them because of the epidemic because one of them did not observe the conditions of the quarantine.

He added that in light of this result, the government is moving to take new precautionary measures that would reduce the spread of the epidemic in the province, in order to preserve the lives and safety of citizens.