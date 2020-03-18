Likud presents death penalty for Palestinians and annexation bills in Knesset

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Head of the Likud party in the Knesset, Miki Zohar, submitted two draft bills, to annex the Jordan Valley and the Hebron desert in the West Bank to Israel, and to impose the death penalty on Palestinians.

The Israel Hayom newspaper reported today that the two draft laws would embarrass the “Kahol Lavan” bloc, headed by Benny Gantz, who is in charge of forming the government, after his bloc announced its support for the annexation of the Jordan Valley, following the announcement of the US President Donald Trump’s plan to an alleged settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, known as the Deal of the Century.

The head of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, Avigdor Lieberman, had several times put forward a bill “the death penalty for terrorists”, referring to the Palestinians who carried out operations that killed Israelis. Zohar considered that submitting a similar bill would also embarrass Lieberman and his party.

And Zohar considered that the two bills would embarrass “Kahol Lavan” and “Yisrael Beiteinu”, who are seeking to form a coalition with the support of the joint list.

“Let’s see this wonderful cooperation between the joint list and between Yisrael Betteno and Kahl Lavan,” he said, cynically. And we will see how they will work together those who work against the state as a Jewish and democratic state and the members of Kahol Lavan and Lieberman. These two laws are supported by Lieberman, and are supported by a portion of Kaval Lavan’s members. Will we see them oppose these two legislation in order to please their new friends from the joint list? ”

Zohar added that the alliance between Kahol Lavan and Lieberman is based on a sole interest, which is to harm Netanyahu. And the interest of the joint list is to harm the State of Israel. Kahul Lavan and Lieberman are ready to harm the interests of the state in order to harm Netanyahu. When we present these two laws, we will see if they are ready to continue to harm the state and its interests, and to oppose the legislation in order to justify the alliance with the joint list.