IOF arrest 9 Palestinians in overnight raids

PNN/ Bethlehem/

At least 9 Palestinian citizens were arrested in overnight raids in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Local sources said six Palestinian youths were arrested in Ramallah, two others in Jerusalem and one in Qalqilya.

IOF stormed several Palestinian homes in the reported areas and wreaked havoc on them, according to the same sources.

Palestinian citizens say there has been a noticeable escalation in IOF attacks and arrest campaigns in the West Bank and Jerusalem amid a state of emergency in the region due to the spread of coronavirus.