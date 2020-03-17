Two new coronavirus cases raise number to 41

PNN/ Ramallah/
Government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem announced today, Tuesday, that two new cases of “Corona” virus were recorded for a citizen coming from Germany via the Karama Bridge, and he was subjected to quarantine in Jericho, and a student from Ramallah, coming from abroad and currently subject to quarantine in Ramallah, which raises The number of infected people in Palestine to 41.
Melhem added that the second samples taken for the 37 infected people in Bethlehem showed that 20 of them had recovered, and they will be kept in quarantine to take a third test on Thursday.
Melhem also confirmed that the 30 samples taken from contacts of the infected person in Tulkarm Governorate were not infected.
Melhem also indicated that 200 new samples were taken and are under examination.
Meanwhile, the WHO is continuing to work with partners to support Ministry of Health’s (MoH) efforts to respond to the COVID-19 situation in oPt.
WHO in its daily report said it coordinated the preparation of an inter-agency COVID-19 response plan for the oPt with a list of priority actions for the next three months. The plan asks for $6.5 million to cover the immediate needs to contain the outbreak.
The MOH have implemented effective measures to ensure early detection and case management of any suspected COVID-19 case and so far have ensured that:
- In the West Bank, quarantine and treatment facilities and emergency committees are being established in key governorates
- the Ministry of Health has developed a new COVID-19 dashboard (in Arabic) to track cases: https://www.corona.ps/
- A central operations room has been established at Prime Minister’s office to coordinate activities, including contacts with media
- laboratory capacities of the MoH in Ramallah have been scaled up
- Point of entry checks for incoming travelers are being conducted and isolation wards in health facilities have been established
- health workers are equipped and trained in the appropriate infection prevention and control measures and case management of potential COVID-19 case across the oPt
- the general public continues to be regularly updated, including advice on how to protect themselves
- preparedness is also progressing in Gaza but there are substantial capacity gaps to be addressed.
Preparedness has also been progressing in the Gaza Strip:
The national COVID19 committee met to discuss further measures and has supported:
- the establishment of a Field Hospital at the Rafah Crossing featuring a 38-bed treatment facility with 6 intensive care unit beds and 30 for moderate cases. The quarantine area includes 50 rooms for quarantined travelers
- Gaza European Hospital to be designated to absorb and treat additional cases once the capacity of the field hospital would get exhausted
- the establishment of a medical check point at Erez Crossing.
Substantial capacity gaps still need to be addressed including the procurement of essential medical supplies and equipment (including lab testing kits). WHO is supporting the delivery of lab testing kits for Gaza to support further testing.