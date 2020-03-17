Two new coronavirus cases raise number to 41

PNN/ Ramallah/

Government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem announced today, Tuesday, that two new cases of “Corona” virus were recorded for a citizen coming from Germany via the Karama Bridge, and he was subjected to quarantine in Jericho, and a student from Ramallah, coming from abroad and currently subject to quarantine in Ramallah, which raises The number of infected people in Palestine to 41.

Melhem added that the second samples taken for the 37 infected people in Bethlehem showed that 20 of them had recovered, and they will be kept in quarantine to take a third test on Thursday.

Melhem also confirmed that the 30 samples taken from contacts of the infected person in Tulkarm Governorate were not infected.

Melhem also indicated that 200 new samples were taken and are under examination.

Meanwhile, the WHO is continuing to work with partners to support Ministry of Health’s (MoH) efforts to respond to the COVID-19 situation in oPt. WHO in its daily report said it coordinated the preparation of an inter-agency COVID-19 response plan for the oPt with a list of priority actions for the next three months. The plan asks for $6.5 million to cover the immediate needs to contain the outbreak.

The MOH have implemented effective measures to ensure early detection and case management of any suspected COVID-19 case and so far have ensured that: In the West Bank, quarantine and treatment facilities and emergency committees are being established in key governorates

the Ministry of Health has developed a new COVID-19 dashboard (in Arabic) to track cases: https://www.corona.ps/

A central operations room has been established at Prime Minister’s office to coordinate activities, including contacts with media

laboratory capacities of the MoH in Ramallah have been scaled up

Point of entry checks for incoming travelers are being conducted and isolation wards in health facilities have been established

health workers are equipped and trained in the appropriate infection prevention and control measures and case management of potential COVID-19 case across the oPt

the general public continues to be regularly updated, including advice on how to protect themselves

preparedness is also progressing in Gaza but there are substantial capacity gaps to be addressed.