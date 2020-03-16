PA to assess current situation of Tulkarm city

PNN/ Tulkarm/

Tulkarm governorate has changed the recent decisions to close the city towards tightening security and medical measures at the entrances over a new case of coronaviurus

Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh announced that Tulkarm Governor Issam Abu Bakr put the situation assessment in their hands, after announcing the registration of a new infection of a young man from the city returning from Poland.

The Prime Minister stated that the governorate in general and the city of Tulkarm in particular are still open, where they were still studying the situation in the governorate, with no current decision to close it.

The Governor of Tulkarm, Issam Abu Bakr, decided today, Monday, to close the city by preventing its entry and exit until further notice, as a preventive measure to limit the spread of the Corona virus.

The Prime Minister, Muhammad Shtayyeh, announced this morning that a new infection has been registered with the new Corona virus in Tulkarm, for a citizen coming from Poland.

Shtayyeh said, at the beginning of the cabinet session, that the injured is a university student studying in Poland, adding that the family of the injured young man and those who mix them with them are now under procedures.