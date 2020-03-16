Settlers damage vine trees owned by a Palestinian in heart of settlement

PNN/ Bethlehem/

A group of Israeli settlers on Monday cut down dozens of vine trees in Beit Skaria area which is located in the heart of Gush Etzion illegal settlement, south of Bethlehem, southern West Bank.

The vineyard, according to the head of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Authority in Bethlehem, Hassan Brejiyah, is property of Mahmoud Ali Saad, and settlers cut down 50 perennial vine trees.

He pointed out that the settlers and the occupation forces are taking advantage of the quarantine conditions that Bethlehem governorate is going through, and they are cutting trees and sabotaging them, stressing the importance of forming guard teams.

It is noteworthy that during the past three weeks, a total of 1,200 olive trees and vines were cut down on the lands of Al-Khader and Wadi Fukin in Bethlehem Governorate.