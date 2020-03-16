Palestinian who came back from Poland records 39th case of coronavirus

PNN/ Ramallah/

Palestinian Prime Minister Dr. Muhammad Shtayeh announced today, Monday, the registration of a new infection with the Corona virus in Tulkarem, for a citizen coming from Poland, bringing the number of those infected in Palestine to 39, two of which are in Tulkarem.

Yesterday, the premier announced that 15 of those infected were showing signs of recovery, and that the government is trying to contain the number of cases by closing down public places and halting gatherings.

Shtayyeh thanked the Palestinians for their commitment and staying at homes at this time.

At the beginning of the meeting in Ramallah today, the Prime Minister also thanked the State of Kuwait for providing $ 5.5 million to help us tackle the Corona virus.

He thanked the banks and the monetary authority for taking measures to stimulate the national economy and provide liquidity to the citizens.